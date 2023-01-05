Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launch Live Updates: Livestream timing, update

Xiaomi India is all set to to introduce its Redmi Note 12 series in the country. The Redmi Note is one of the most popular selling phones in India and what typically ends up driving the biggest volumes and sales for the company. Redmi is expected to introduce three variants of the Redmi Note 12 in India today: The Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. All three phones will be 5G-ready, which is a first for the Redmi Note series.

Xiaomi will be streaming the event live on its Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram handles. Xiaomi is also partnering with Jio to showcase the power of 5G connectivity. The Redmi Note 12 series is the first smartphone series that is “Recommended by Jio True 5G” out of the box. The event will also feature a Jio True-5G experience zone that will showcase the full potential of the 5G network, according to a press statement.

The Redmi Note 12 series has already launched in China and most of the specifications are already known. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will come with a 200MP camera, 120Hz display and 120W fast charging. Follow our live blog for updates.