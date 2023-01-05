Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launch Live Updates: Livestream timing, update

Xiaomi India is all set to to introduce its Redmi Note 12 series in the country. The Redmi Note is one of the most popular selling phones in India and what typically ends up driving the biggest volumes and sales for the company. Redmi is expected to introduce three variants of the Redmi Note 12 in India today: The Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. All three phones will be 5G-ready, which is a first for the Redmi Note series.
Xiaomi will be streaming the event live on its Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram handles. Xiaomi is also partnering with Jio to showcase the power of 5G connectivity. The Redmi Note 12 series is the first smartphone series that is “Recommended by Jio True 5G” out of the box. The event will also feature a Jio True-5G experience zone that will showcase the full potential of the 5G network, according to a press statement.
The Redmi Note 12 series has already launched in China and most of the specifications are already known. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will come with a 200MP camera, 120Hz display and 120W fast charging. Follow our live blog for updates.
This is definitely a critical launch for Xiaomi and Redmi. It comes at a time when the brand faces tough times and scrutiny in India. The India smartphone market has declined if one goes by several reports, there's been a decline in shipments and Xiaomi was one of the worst hit. But typically, Redmi Note 12 is what drives the brand's sales and volumes and Xiaomi will be hoping that this new series will help give them a boost and proves to be a hit to start off 2023. But will the good old formula of top-specifications at mid-budget pricing work? We will have to wait and see.
The Redmi Note lineup in China consists of the following specifications. The base Redmi Note 12 has a 48MP triple camera and has a 120Hz display along with 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro series is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor, but the difference is that the Pro+ gets the 200MP camera and 120W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro gets a 50MP main camera and a 67W fast charger.
The Redmi Note 12 series livestream starts at 12 noon today. The event is being streamed on the company's YouTube channel as well as other social media channels. Three phones are expected at the event today.