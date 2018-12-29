Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro price hike is fake news, confirms company

Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi India has confirmed it not increased prices of its products including Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphones as well as Mi Air Purifier 2S.

Xiaomi has not increased prices of its products, including Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphones as well as Mi Air Purifier 2S. This was confirmed by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain in a Facebook post. He said that the information of price-hike of Xiaomi products being circulated on social media is fake and the company has officially not increased any prices.

He also posted a screenshot of the fake message, according to which new prices of Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Mi Air Purifier 2S were supposed to go live at midnight from December 29.

“FakeNews! Came to know about a FAKE “price hike” msg about Xiaomi phones being floated on social media & WhatsApp (by distributors of a brand). Xiaomi India has NOT increased any prices! Do NOT believe fake news,” reads Manu’s post.

The fake news claimed that prices of 16GB and 32GB storage models of Redmi 6A will be increased by Rs 600 and Rs 500 respectively. In case of Redmi Note 6 Pro, the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants are said to be costly by Rs 500 and Rs 300 respectively. The price of Mi Air Purifier 2S was claimed to increase by Rs 500.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2S official prices

However, users should note that Xiaomi India has not officially announced any price hike on the products and they will continue to sell at their previous prices. This means, Redmi 6A will be available at a price of Rs 5,999 for 2GB+16GB storage variant. The 2GB+32GB storage variant will cost Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB RAM+64GB ROM) official price is Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model will be available at a price of Rs 15,999. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S official price is Rs 8,999.

