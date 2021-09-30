Xiaomi recruiting testers for Android 12-based MIUI update: Check eligible devices, how to sign up

Xiaomi launched the first developer preview for the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 and Mi 11i (also the Mi 11X Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro in some regions) based on the Android 12 developer preview back in May. The preview was based on pure Android 12 and didn’t reflect how the new Android update would look like with an MIUI flavour.

However, as we head closer to an Android 12 public release, Xiaomi has now started testing an MIUI global ROM for some MI 11 series phones. The company is also looking for beta testers to try out the new builds and report any bugs.

Which phones are supported?

Xiaomi is releasing the beta builds for the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, and Mi 11i. The Mi 11i may be available as the Redmi K40 Pro or the Mi 11X Pro in your region. Interested users who own the devices can visit the Xiaomi Beta Tester program website here and sign up.

The program is currently open only to users who are already running the MIUI Global ROM and not some of its regional variants. Unfortunately, this means users running the IN (Indian version of the ROM) and EU (European version of the ROM) cannot try the beta out just yet.

You can verify your ROM variant in Settings > About phone. If your MIUI build number contains an “IN” or “EU” in it, you will not be eligible for the beta program even if you have a supported device.

The company has announced that it will be recruiting 200 users per device on a first-come-first-serve basis and users who sign up will be required to provide their Mi account and IMEI number among other details.