Monday, August 22, 2022

Xiaomi to launch NoteBook Pro 120G and Smart TV X Series on August 30: Details

Xiaomi will be launching its NoteBook Pro 120G laptop and Smart TV X Series on August 30. Here is what we know so far.

The Xiaomi NoteBook 120G will come with a 120 Hz refresh rate. (Image credit: Xiaomi / Screenshot)

Xiaomi revealed that it is going to launch its NoteBook Pro 120G laptop in India on August 30. The Beijing-based company made the announcement on Twitter along with a link to a microsite where users can sign up to be get notified about the launch event. Xiaomi has put up a similar microsite for its Smart TV X Series that will launch on the same day.

The microsite for the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G does not reveal much about the device but the fact that it will have a 120 Hz 2.5k “True-life” display. Xiaomi has also put up images of the device and a tagline that says, “Fast. Fluidic Fantastic.”

Similarly, the microsite for the Smart TV X Series is also very sparse in details. Xiaomi has revealed that the new series of smart televisions could come with a 4k resolution and that it will be available in three size options: 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series will come in three size variants: 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. (Image credit: Xiaomi / Screenshot)

Earlier this year, the company launched the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55-inch TV, which is one of the most affordable OLED TV options in the market. The Xiaomi OLED Vision came with support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and 10, HLG and IMAX Enhanced certification.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 03:07:45 pm
