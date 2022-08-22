Xiaomi to launch NoteBook Pro 120G and Smart TV X Series on August 30: Details

Xiaomi revealed that it is going to launch its NoteBook Pro 120G laptop in India on August 30. The Beijing-based company made the announcement on Twitter along with a link to a microsite where users can sign up to be get notified about the launch event. Xiaomi has put up a similar microsite for its Smart TV X Series that will launch on the same day.

The microsite for the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G does not reveal much about the device but the fact that it will have a 120 Hz 2.5k “True-life” display. Xiaomi has also put up images of the device and a tagline that says, “Fast. Fluidic Fantastic.”

When we say it’s fast, fluid, and fantastic. We actually mean it. Experience smoothness with a 120Hz Refresh Rate on your #XiaomiNoteBookPro 120G. Stay tuned: https://t.co/z3YKfYbZWm pic.twitter.com/w3BcCaGTFU — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 22, 2022

Similarly, the microsite for the Smart TV X Series is also very sparse in details. Xiaomi has revealed that the new series of smart televisions could come with a 4k resolution and that it will be available in three size options: 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch.

Earlier this year, the company launched the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55-inch TV, which is one of the most affordable OLED TV options in the market. The Xiaomi OLED Vision came with support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and 10, HLG and IMAX Enhanced certification.