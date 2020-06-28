Will your Xiaomi phone get MIUI 12 stable ROM update?

Xiaomi announced the release of MIUI 12 stable ROM. (Image: in.c.mi.com) Xiaomi announced the release of MIUI 12 stable ROM. (Image: in.c.mi.com)

Xiaomi announced to start the rollout of the stable version of its custom skin MIUI 12 on select Redmi models. Xiaomi has not mentioned which devices will be getting the update first but we expected the company to follow the update schedule it published months ago.

This means devices like the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9, Mi 9T, and Mi 9T Pro could be receiving the new custom ROM pretty soon as these phones are part of the round one of the MIUI 12 update schedule.

Xiaomi had unveiled the MIUI 12 as an update to the MIUI 11 in April this year and announced the global version of the custom skin in May. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had confirmed to start the round one of MIUI 12 stable roll out from June but did not give a date for the round two of the rollout. We expect the second batch of Xiaomi phones to receive the update in the coming weeks.

We introduced floating windows to enable perfect multitasking on phones. Now you don’t have to switch between apps when you’re multitasking a few things on your phone. You can open and close a window in a single tap. #MIUI12 #DecadesMasterpiece pic.twitter.com/6eUqOf7r4f — MIUI (@miuirom) May 19, 2020

Xiaomi had published a long list of Redmi, Poco, and Mi-branded smartphones that were scheduled to receive the MIUI 12 update in the second batch. These devices include:

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Poco F1, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Poco F2 Pro, Poco X2, Mi 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Redmi Note 7S, Mi Note 3, Mi MIX 2, Mi MAX 3, Mi 8 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8T, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 9s, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Mi Note 10 Lite.

Also read | MIUI 12 now official: Top 6 features, list of supported phones

Earlier this month, the company started the MIUI 12 India pilot testing program for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 7/ 7S users to make sure the experience on the second batch of Redmi and Mi phones is stable.

Xiaomi’s Global MIUI 12 skin is based on Android 10. The company has introduced a number of UI changes, privacy features, animations, and much more in this update including Super Wallpapers, new animations, Floating Window, new health apps, and improved Dark Mode.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd