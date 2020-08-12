scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Xiaomi MIUI 12 India Launch LIVE Updates: Online event begins at 12PM

Xiaomi MIUI 12 New Features, India Launch Live Updates: If Xiaomi's developers' claims are to be believed, the MIUI 12 will be their best firmware in the last decade

Written by Karanveer Singh Arora , Arun Rawal | New Delhi | Updated: August 12, 2020 11:59:09 am
xiaomi miui 12, xiaomi miui 12 launch, miui 12, miui 12 launch, miui 12 india launch, xiaomi miui 12 update, xiaomi miui 12 features, xiaomi miui 12 india update, xiaomi miui 12 launch live, xiaomi miui 12 live update, xiaomi miui 12 device list, xiaomi miui 12 download, miui 12 update, miui 12 update download, miui 12 new features, miui 12 launch live, miui 12 live streamMIUI 12 Launch Live: MIUI 12 will be unveiled on August 12

Xiaomi MIUI 12 India Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is set to launch its Android-based MIUI 12 on Wednesday in a live event. The live stream of the event will be available on Twitter, Youtube and other social media handle starting at 12 PM. The MIUI 12 will be launched one day after Xiaomi launched new smartphones Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra in an event on August 11 in China.

If Xiaomi’s developers’ claims are to be believed, the MIUI 12 will be their best firmware in the last decade. Some have even gone on comparing it with Apple’s iOS. According to an update shared on Mi Community forum, the beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro users has already begun. The Chinese company has already released the MIUI 12 in the Redmi K20 series in India. However, it is yet to be seen which devices will get access to the new user interface.

At the online launch event, Xiaomi will announce all the key features of MIUI 12, India based customisations, and devices eligible to get the software update. Stay tuned to indianexpress.com as we bring all the latest updates from the online launch event.

Live Blog

11:59 (IST)12 Aug 2020
MIUI 12 India launch to start in a few minutes

Xiaomi India will soon start its MIUI 12 India launch event, where it will be revealing details about the new operating system and details as to when and which of its smartphones will be receiving the update.

11:23 (IST)12 Aug 2020
How to watch MIUI 12 launch livestream

