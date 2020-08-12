Xiaomi MIUI 12 India Launch LIVE Updates: Online event begins at 12PM

MIUI 12 Launch Live: MIUI 12 will be unveiled on August 12

Xiaomi MIUI 12 India Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is set to launch its Android-based MIUI 12 on Wednesday in a live event. The live stream of the event will be available on Twitter, Youtube and other social media handle starting at 12 PM. The MIUI 12 will be launched one day after Xiaomi launched new smartphones Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra in an event on August 11 in China.

If Xiaomi’s developers’ claims are to be believed, the MIUI 12 will be their best firmware in the last decade. Some have even gone on comparing it with Apple’s iOS. According to an update shared on Mi Community forum, the beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro users has already begun. The Chinese company has already released the MIUI 12 in the Redmi K20 series in India. However, it is yet to be seen which devices will get access to the new user interface.

At the online launch event, Xiaomi will announce all the key features of MIUI 12, India based customisations, and devices eligible to get the software update. Stay tuned to indianexpress.com as we bring all the latest updates from the online launch event.