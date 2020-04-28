MIUI 12 announced: Top features, supported Redmi and Mi phones, and more

Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 is here: New features, supported devices, how to download (Image: Xiaomi) Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 is here: New features, supported devices, how to download (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi unveiled the new version of its own custom skin and follow up of MIUI 11 aka MIUI 12 alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G smartphone. The new Xiaomi skin brings a new UI with slew of visual and privacy improvements along with new features.

Xiaomi has not announced the details of the arrival of MIUI 12 in India but the new custom ROM will begin rolling out to the first batch of devices starting late June in China. The company has already started the beta testing program for MIUI 12 in its home country.

MIUI 12: Supported devices

Xiaomi released the list of devices that will support the MIUI 12 on its official Weibo page. As per the announcement, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20 will receive the MIUI 12 update in the first batch.

The second batch includes phones like Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi CC9 series, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 series, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 7. The third batch includes the Mi CC9e, Mi MIX 2, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi 8 among others. Xiaomi has yet to announce the month in which the second and third batch will be receiving the update.

MIUI 12: New features

Dark Mode 2.0: The new dark mode on the MIUI 12 brings wallpaper dimming to Xiaomi phones that will work in tandem with the time of the day. In the new skin, the phone will automatically adjust the weight and contrast of the font to reduce glare in dark mode.

Sensory Visual Design: This new feature will show you the system information in the form of graphs and visual diagrams, making it easier to understand.

New Wallpapers: Xiaomi has introduced “Super Wallpapers” in the new MIUI 12 that include animated 3D models of Mars and Earth-based on available space exploration data from NASA.

New Animations and shortcuts: The new skin brings new animations for screen rotation, opening and closing apps, charging, uninstalling an app, and more. MIUI 12 also adds new gestures to the phone that enables accessing the application from the notification panel without having to leave what you are doing.

AI calling: Similar to Google’s Call Screening feature introduced with the Pixel 3, Xiaomi is introducing AI phone assistant to a feature called “AI calling”. The company has been training its AI assistant Xiaomi AI to answer calls for users since last year. However, it’s unclear if the feature will be rolled out to users outside China.

Enhanced Privacy: Xiaomi also brings some privacy features to the MIUI 12 where you can choose to grant permission to apps only once or only while you are using them. The UI will also give the option to revoke the previously granted permissions. The new skin will also let you keep track of app behaviour and receive notifications on the top of your phone screen for sensitive permission, such as your location being used by an app.

