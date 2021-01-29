Xiaomi announces MIUI 12.5 global launch date

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 and a new Mi 11 Lite in India soon. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is all set to launch MIUI 12.5 globally on February 8. The Chinese tech giant made the announcement via MIUI’s Global Facebook page. The launch event of the new version will be live-streamed on the company’s Facebook handle.

At the event, Xiaomi is also expected to announce the global launch of the flagship Mi 11 series, which will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. The flagship device is already available in China and is running on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The new MIUI 12.5 skin is expected to offer features such as clipboard protection, floating windows, approximate location sharing, and support for sandbox. We could also see new live wallpapers, new system sounds, a redesigned Notes app, and a few new privacy features. It is also expected to come with MIUI+, which will help sync users’ data between a Xiaomi phone and a Windows desktop.

Additionally, Xiaomiui’s Telegram group posted screenshots and video demo of a new feature, called ‘Natural touch’ haptic feedback. There are three types of haptic feedback in the alleged feature including Crisp, Base and Pop. They will react differently depending on the user’s input. However, it is yet to be seen whether this feature will make it to the global rollout of the MIUI 12.5 or not.

When launched in China, MIUI 12.5 also promised to be more efficient. The company claimed that it will consume 17 percent less power and 32 percent less RAM to perform operations. It will be interesting to see which phones will be eligible to receive the new update. Meanwhile, the MIUI 12 rollout is yet to be completed. There were a few cancellations as well after the initial announcement of the device list.

Earlier this month, in an interview, Xiaomi told Indianexpress.com that Mi 11 will soon make its way into the global market. “With Mi 11, we are still contemplating the SKUs (stock keeping unit) we want to bring to the country. Perhaps by the end of January, we will finalise the entire lineup,” Sumit Sonal, Marketing Lead, Mi Brand at Xiaomi.