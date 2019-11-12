Xiaomi MIUI 11 finally gets app drawer: Here’s how to enable

Xiaomi MIUI 11 has been updated with App drawer feature that allows users to access all installed apps on a dedicated screen. Xiaomi announced in a Weibo post that the long-awaited feature will be available in the latest MIUI Launcher for MIUI 11.

The app drawer option can be enabled by going to Settings > Desktop > Desktop mode. Users will still have to option of the regular home screen or classic mode. In the app drawer mode, the installed apps will appear in a dedicated screen, which can be opened by swiping up from the Home screen.

Whereas in classic mode, the apps that a user install appear on the home screen, just like Apple iOS. There will also be shortcuts to uninstall the apps directly from the home screen.

Xiaomi has offered a similar experience with Poco launcher, which was also available for other MIUI phones via an official APK file. But the app drawer feature has been absent on Xiaomi’s MIUI-based phones so far. It is unclear at this point when the feature will make its way to MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM.

Xiaomi rolled out the Global Stable ROM of MIUI 11 in India last month, at the launch event of Redmi Note 8 series. The highlights of the new Xiaomi custom ROM include features likes Dark Mode, Always-on Display, Mi Life app, customisable lock screen, Dynamic Video Wallpaper, floating calculator, and more.

In India, the MIUI 11 for Xiaomi smartphones will be released in four phases between October 22 to December 26. Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, and more will be among the devices that will receive the update in the first phase, whereas only Redmi Note 8 Pro will get it in the fourth phase.