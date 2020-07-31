With early access to Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex movies Mi TV users get ‘first-day, first-show’ experience

Xiaomi’s Mi TV users to get access to Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex movies before anyone else Xiaomi’s Mi TV users to get access to Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex movies before anyone else

There have been a lot of behavioral changes in each one of us as we spend more time at home amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. One of the most common changes many us have witnessed is in the way we consume or stream content. Over the last few months – since the lockdown – users have streamed content more than ever before. Smart TV manufacturers like Xiaomi are taking this as an advantage to bring new features to help consumers cope with these tough times. Xiaomi today announces a strategic partnership with Disney+ Hotstar to offer content to Mi TV users before anyone else.

Under this partnership, Mi TV users get access to upcoming blockbusters two hours prior to the official release on the streaming platform. The feature is called the Multiplex Banner. The Multiplex Banner feature on Mi TVs will allow the viewers to access these movies two hours prior to the official release at 7:30 PM i.e. at 5:30 PM. It will be available for all starting July 31. In simple words, Mi TV users will be able to watch all Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex Bollywood movies before anyone else. The first one was late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara – that was free for everyone including both Hotstar users or non-users.

In a call with the indianexpress.com Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Mi TVs said that through this integration the idea is to provide first-day, first-access to Mi TV – Patchwall users. “The Multiplex Banner feature by Disney+ Hotstar is exclusive to Mi TVs and with this, we aim to keep Mi TV users ahead of everyone else. By the time other users start watching the new release a Mi TV user would have finished watching it.”

“Through this first of a kind industry integration, we are confident that Mi Fans and consumers across the country will be able to enjoy watching the first day, ‘first show’ of some of the most multi-talented actors of the Indian film industry,” Nilakantan added. “We are exploring more opportunities to bring such exclusive partnerships to the Mi TV users,” Nilakantan added.

This is not the first time that Xiaomi has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to provide exclusive content to Mi TV users. The company previously incorporated the Sports section on all Mi TVs powered by Hotstar. “The dedicated Sports section will help Mi TV users to enjoy the upcoming IPL session,” Nilakantan added.

Over the years Xiaomi has been working on its own PatchWall interface to offer a seamless experience to the users. Some of the recently added features to PatchWall are Celebrity WatchList and dedicated trending content section called India Top 10 Today. Besides these, the PatchWall 3.0 offers deep integration with 23+ content partners that bring both local and global across 16+ languages. Xiaomi has also partnered with various regional language content platforms such as Hoichoi, among others.

PatchWall offers a unique Universal Search feature that allows Mi TV users to search content from over 23+ content partner apps, hassle-free. It also lets users safeguard content that is not suitable for Kids. The Kids mode allows users to view and browse content meant for kids across all platforms with ease.

