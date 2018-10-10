Xiaomi ‘Mi Super Sale’ till October 15: Discounts on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Smart LED TVs, Mi A2, and more

The company is offering the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A at Rs 13,499 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

Xiaomi is running a sale on their official Indian website dubbed ‘Mi Super Sale’. The sale will run from October 9 to October 15, during which Xiaomi will be offering discounts on a number of its products including smartphones, accessories, smart home devices, etc.

The company will be offering customers a cashback of Rs 500, for those who purchase the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2 via Paytm.

Consumers making purchases via Mobikwik will be eligible for a 25 per cent cashback up to Rs 2,500 in terms of Super Cash.

Customers will also get coupons for Ixigo worth Rs 3,500 with select smartphones. To view the terms and conditions of these offers you can visit Xiaomi India’s official website.

Xiaomi is currently offering the Mi A2 and Redmi Y2 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant at Rs 14,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

The listing page also shows that they will soon be putting up the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant in a few hours for sale priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Additionally, Mi MIX 2 and Redmi Y2 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant will also go on sale for Rs 22,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

In terms of accessories, the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 699, 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i at Rs 1,399, Mi Earphones Basic at Rs 349, Mi Earphones at Rs 599, Mi Band – HRX edition at Rs 999, Mi Body Composition Scale White at Rs 1,799, Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic Rs 799, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 at Rs 1,599, Mi Router 3C at Rs 899 and the Mi Selfie Stick Black at Rs 599. More products will be added to the list as the hour’s pass.

