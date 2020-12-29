Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launched with 7 external antennas, Wi-Fi 6 support

Along with the Mi 11 and the MIUI 12.5 custom skin, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Router AX6000 in China recently. The new router will add to Xiaomi’s existing arsenal of Mi Router series. The AX6000 features support for Wi-Fi 6 and sports six external gain antennas along with one external AIoT antenna. Powering by the Qualcomm IPQ5018 processor, the dual-band Mi Router AX6000 can reach speeds of up to 4,804Mbps.

The Mi Router AX6000 also comes with a bunch of security features and a management app to control it all via an Android, or iOS device, or directly from the web. The router also features LED indicators and will be available in a single black colour variant.

Technical specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 runs on the MiWiFi ROM, based on OpenWRT. It uses a 1.0GHz Network Processor Unit (NPU) and comes with 512MB RAM. It supports both the 2.4GHz and the 5GHz bands. Xiaomi has suggested speeds of up to 4,804Mbps on the 5GHz band and 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band.

A bunch of LED indicators on the router show the status of the system, AIoT, and network ports. The Mi Router AX6000 can be connected with up to 16 devices at once and features a natural heat dissipation design to keep it cool during continued usage. The brand also claims that the 6 external high gain antennas and external AIoT antenna make the router ideal for multi-storey apartments.

Synchronising with Xiaomi AIoT devices, the MI Router AX6000 can sync passwords across all devices without the need for each device to be connected separately. It also features an ultra-low-latency connection exclusively for Xiaomi phones for better gaming experiences.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 is priced in China at CNY 599 (about Rs 6,800) and will go on sale in the country starting January 8, 2020. Xiaomi has as of now, not revealed any details about an international launch of the AX6000.