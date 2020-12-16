Xiaomi Mi QLED TV launched with 55-inch display: Price in India, specs

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV launched in India

Xiaomi has launched its latest Mi QLED 4K TV in India. It is the first television in India to ship with Android 10 out of the box. The Smart TV comes with a metallic bezel-less design. It offers support for MeMC tech, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, HDR10+, 4K, and more. The new 55-inch Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV is priced at Rs 54,999 and it will be available for purchase via Mi.com. Interested buyers will also be able to buy the television through Flipkart, Vijay sales, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores. It will go on sale on December 21 at 12:00PM. Read on to know everything about the new Mi TV.

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV specifications

This is a 55-inch 4K resolution QLED or Quantum LED TV. The QLED relies on tiny nanoparticles of various sizes to light up. Xiaomi says the QLED colours are purer and the TV supports 100% of NTSC colour space. It also comes with Xiaomi’s own Vivid Picture Engine, which is the fine-tuning algorithm from the company. Xiaomi had introduced this in the 65-inch 4K TV that it had launched last year.

The panel has a resolution of 840×2160 pixels and includes support for all major HDR formats; this includes Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR 10+ and HDR 10. It also comes with ‘Reality Flow’ or MeMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) which ensures a smoother frame rate, and is especially useful for watching sports. Users can, however, turn off MeMC depending on their preference. There are a total of 14 picture modes on the TV with personalised settings.

The Mi QLED TV has a total sound output of 30W with a six-driver design. The TV has four full-range woofers and two tweeters to handle higher frequency. The TV has a sound range of 60z to 200khz, according to Xiaomi. The company claims it can support a deeper base and higher frequency, and the TV has a better speaker cavity, which is around one litre in volume.

The Mi QLED TV comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It has Bluetooth 5.0 LE as well. There are three HDMI 2.1 ports. It runs Android TV 10 with Xiaomi’s own Patchwall OS as well. Users have the option of using Xiaomi’s UI or sticking with the native Android TV interface.

Some features in Patchwall OS are ‘Universal search’ where it can search for content across all apps. A user can simply search for a title and it will show up right away. Patchwall OS will also show watch recommendations based on the user’s preferences. It has support for Live channels and Live TV as well.

The TV does come with Chromecast built-in as well so one can stream content from their phones to the device. Xiaomi says the Data saver feature on Android TV will be pushed as an OTA update later on. The TV also comes with an Auto Low Latency mode (ALLM) where the Mi TV will automatically trigger game mode to provide the best gaming experience.

It also includes support for the latest AV1 codec for video format, which is a new compression format for videos that ensures high-quality videos at a compressed format. The Mi QLED TV has a 96 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is no metal or frame in front of the TV and it is all panel on the front. Xiaomi says all the QLED TVs are made in India.

