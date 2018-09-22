Xiaomi Mi Notebook Youth Edition, Mi Smart Alarm Clock launched: Price, specs and more

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Youth Edition is powered by Intel’s eighth generation Core i5 processor paired with a 2GB discrete Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Youth Edition is powered by Intel’s eighth generation Core i5 processor paired with a 2GB discrete Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU.

Xiaomi has launched Xiaomi Mi Notebook Youth Edition, its latest notebook, in China. It is a watered down version of the latest generation of Mi Notebook, powered by the eighth generation Core i7 processor. The company also launched the Mi Smart Alarm Clock with its own Xiao AI voice assistant. As of now, there are no price or availability details for the Mi Notebook Youth Edition. Mi Smart Alarm Clock is priced at CNY 149 (approximately Rs 1,600) and is available for pre-ordering on Xiaomi’s official website.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Youth Edition sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by Intel’s eighth generation Core i5 processor paired with a 2GB discrete Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 1TB of internal storage.

The device comes with a dual-fan cooling system paired with a 2+2 heat pipe layout to keep the laptop cool. It comes with a dual 3W speaker setup for giving out the sound. In terms of ports, the laptop sports two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI out, Gigabit Ethernet port, a card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Alarm Clock features a digital display integrated with a light sensor to adjust the brightness automatically. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Cortex A35 processor and runs the company’s own Xiao AI voice assistant. The company claims users can set up to 30 alarms or 80 reminders at a given time. The clock can connect to over 100 connected devices, which the users can then control with their voice. Additionally, the clock pushes out latest stock updates, weather alerts, news headlines, and can stream over 2,000 global internet radio stations.

