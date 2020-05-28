Xiaomi’s Mi laptops coming India just at the right time

Xiaomi plans to bring Mi laptops to India just at the right time (Image: Xiaomi) Xiaomi plans to bring Mi laptops to India just at the right time (Image: Xiaomi)

At the time of pandemic when almost everyone is working from home, Xiaomi India grabs the opportunity to launch Mi branded laptops in the country. This is the first for the company. Earlier this year while sketching its roadmap for 2020 Xiaomi said that it will launch several Mi products in the Indian market and rightly so we have recently witnessed the launch of the Mi Wireless Earbuds 2, Mi Box 4K and many more IoT devices. The latest teaser by the company with the #WhatsNextFromMi suggests that Mi Notebooks are coming to India very soon.

In the teaser posted on Twitter, Xiaomi says “hello” to other laptop makers in the country Dell, Acer, HP, Lenovo, and ASUS. This clearly hints that the Mi laptops are coming to India sooner than one can imagine. Given the teaser is under the Mi branding it’s definitely the Mi Notebook and not RedmiBook as many reports suggest. Xiaomi is very particular when it comes to the branding of products. A tweet under Mi India clearly hints at the Mi Notebook launch.

On Wednesday, Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain took to Twitter to post a video in which he is seen working on a laptop and then closing it by saying “It’s Time”. Post which the entire Xiaomi India also took to Twitter to post similar videos. In some of them, the presenter is seen struggling with his or her laptop and then says “It’s time”. The company, however, hasn’t provided any details on which laptop will be heading to the country first.

Xiaomi already sells several Mi Notebooks models in China and given the company usually brings the same product to India we can expect the same Mi Notebook models to arrive in the country that have been in China for a while now. Consumers have been long waiting for the Mi laptops they are affordable and offer great value for the money.

Several models of the Mi Notebooks are available in China but the company is yet to reveal which model will they bring to India first. Currently, in China, Xiaomi sells Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Air, and Mi Gaming Laptop under the Mi brand. Then there’s the recently launched RedmiBook lineup including — RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16.

Given Xiaomi is now prepping to bring Mi laptops to the country we hope to see not one but many Mi branded laptops in the upcoming days. With Mi laptops, Xiaomi will foray the affordable laptop Indian market just as it did with its Redmi and Mi phones years ago.

The timing the company has chosen to launch new Mi laptops in the country is apt given everyone is dependent on laptops to work from home due to the pandemic, and the sea mode of work is going to continue for a long time now. Very clever, Xiaomi.

