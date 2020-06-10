Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch on June 11: Special features, colours, specs confirmed

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be launched tomorrow. (Image: Weibo/Xiaomi) Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be launched tomorrow. (Image: Weibo/Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is also set to launch its next-gen fitness tracker Mi Band 5 in its home market China tomorrow on June 11, 2020. Building on the hype of the wearable device, Xiaomi has shared a teaser on Weibo confirming new features that are in line with the earlier leaks.

Based on the recent Mi Band 5 teaser and numerous leaks in the past, we know a lot about the upcoming Xiaomi wearable device. Here’s everything we know about the Mi Band 5:

As per the Mi Band 5 teaser posted on Weibo, the fitness tracker will have a dynamic OLED screen, magnetic charging, NFC, remote control for pictures, 11 professional sports modes, and new women’s health functionalities. The teaser also mentions that the Mi Band 5 will have a professional sensor upgrade, which could refer to the new blood-oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2) that is said to help track stress and breathing.

As per previous reports, the Mi Band 5 will feature a 1.2-inch coloured AMOLED display that will be brighter and has more contrast compared to its predecessor.

It has been reported that the NFC-enabled model of the Mi Band 5 will only be available in China, whereas the global variant will not have the NFC, limiting the contactless payment with the fitness tracker only to Xiaomi’s home market.

Earlier reports have also suggested the availability of a new magnetic charging feature as well as camera shutter control feature, which has been now confirmed by the new teaser. The Mi Band 5 is also said to come with five new fitness activity trackers— yoga, elliptical, rowing machine, jumping rope, and indoor cycling.

In an earlier teaser, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi Band 5 will come in four colours— yellow, red, green, and black. Xiaomi has not said anything about the presence of virtual assistant on the Mi Band 5 but leaks have suggested that the new tracker will come with Alexa-support for the global markets.

When it comes to pricing, Mi Band 5 has been tipped to be priced at Yaun 200 (around Rs 2,100). However, there is no confirmation from Xiaomi’s side. Considering Mi Band 4 was launched in India for Rs 2,299, the new device could be priced around the same.

