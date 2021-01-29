Xiaomi unveils ‘Air Charge Technology’ that can charge your smartphone from a distance

It has only been a few years since wireless charging has become a norm on flagship devices. Now, Xiaomi has announced “Mi Air Charge Technology” with a claim that it can charge devices “within a radius of several meters”. As per the Chinese tech giant, physical obstacles won’t affect the charging capability. Also, it can be used to charge multiple devices simultaneously at 5W.

The true wireless charging has been achieved by the company using a “self isolated charging pile” that has “five phase interference antennas built in” which will transmit millimeter wide waves to the smartphone. These antennas will be able to detect the location of the smartphone accurately.

On the receiving end, the smartphones need to be equipped with Xiaomi’s miniaturised antenna array that will have built-in “beacon antenna” and “receiving antenna array”. The beacon antenna will broadcast the information about the smartphone’s position whereas the receiving antenna will convert “the millimeter wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit”.

We’re excited to bring you the remote charging technology – Mi Air Charge Technology! Charge multiple devices simultaneously while you’re gaming, walking around or even when something’s in the way, no strings attached. Another giant leap forward in wireless charging technology! pic.twitter.com/wEoB10wOQ2 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 29, 2021

Xiaomi Global CEO Lei Jun revealed that the company is working on improving the Mi Air Charge Technology. There is no word on when the company will release the new tech as it was a demo and there are various factors to be considered before it hits the market.

However, once functional this will lead to more devices supporting truly wireless charging. It is possible that the technology won’t just be limited to smartphones but smart home appliances like smart speakers, lamps and others.

Earlier, other companies including Energeous made announcements about truly wireless charging at CES but the products have not made it into the market yet.