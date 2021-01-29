scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

Xiaomi unveils ‘Air Charge Technology’ that can charge your smartphone from a distance

Xiaomi Global CEO Lei Jun revealed that the company is working on improving the Mi Air Charge Technology.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2021 12:12:40 pm
xiaomi air charge technology, xiaomi truly wireless charger, truly wireless chargers, mi air charge how it worksXiaomi Air Charge Technology (Image: Xiaomi/Twitter)

It has only been a few years since wireless charging has become a norm on flagship devices. Now, Xiaomi has announced “Mi Air Charge Technology” with a claim that it can charge devices “within a radius of several meters”. As per the Chinese tech giant, physical obstacles won’t affect the charging capability. Also, it can be used to charge multiple devices simultaneously at 5W.

The true wireless charging has been achieved by the company using a “self isolated charging pile” that has “five phase interference antennas built in” which will transmit millimeter wide waves to the smartphone. These antennas will be able to detect the location of the smartphone accurately.

On the receiving end, the smartphones need to be equipped with Xiaomi’s miniaturised antenna array that will have built-in “beacon antenna” and “receiving antenna array”. The beacon antenna will broadcast the information about the smartphone’s position whereas the receiving antenna will convert “the millimeter wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit”.

Xiaomi Global CEO Lei Jun revealed that the company is working on improving the Mi Air Charge Technology. There is no word on when the company will release the new tech as it was a demo and there are various factors to be considered before it hits the market.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, once functional this will lead to more devices supporting truly wireless charging. It is possible that the technology won’t just be limited to smartphones but smart home appliances like smart speakers, lamps and others.

Earlier, other companies including Energeous made announcements about truly wireless charging at CES but the products have not made it into the market yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Sony subwoofer, Anker 10W Fast Wireless Charging stand, Asus laptop, Samsung Galaxy A02, samsung, anker, wireless charger, sony
Tech launches today: Sony subwoofer, Anker wireless charging stand, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement