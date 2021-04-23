Xiaomi Mi 11X series, Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected specs

Xiaomi is all set to launch new products in India today. The company has already revealed that it will launch three smartphones, including Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. We will also see the launch of a new Mi QLED TV with a 75-inch display. Xiaomi is promising that users will get a cinematic and thrilling sound experience with this television. The Mi 11X series is expected to be priced between the Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 segment.

Xiaomi Mi 11X series India launch: How to watch live stream

The Xiaomi Mi 11X series India launch will take place today at 12:00PM. This will be a virtual event, which will be live-streamed via the company’s Youtube channel. We have embedded the live stream link below, so you can even watch the event here.

Xiaomi Mi 11X series, Mi 11 Ultra: Expected price

Tipster @Gadgetsdata reported on Twitter that the Mi 11X could be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration could be available for Rs 31,990. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is said to cost Rs 36,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs 38,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The price of the Mi 11 Ultra is currently unknown, but the base variant of it is available in China for RMB 5999 (roughly Rs 67,000).

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro: Expected specifications

The Mi 11X series is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 series. Xiaomi has confirmed via teasers that the Mi 11X will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is also powering the recently launched OnePlus 9R smartphone. The leaks claim that the Mi 11X Pro will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Both the devices are expected to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1300nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The rumour mill claims that there could be a 4,250mAh battery under the hood. The company might ship with a 33W fast charger with the smartphone. They could also share the front 20MP selfie camera. Both the handsets are said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

At the back, the Pro model is said to arrive with a 108MP primary sensor, a 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The regular model could sport a 48MP primary sensor and the other two lenses will remain the same, as per the leaks.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Expected specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra, on the other hand, might sport a 6.81-inch sAMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. It will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 fast storage.

For optics, the Mi 11 Ultra is believed to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Samsung GN2 primary sensor with OIS. It will reportedly be paired with a 48MP Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens with OIS, and a 48MP Sony ultra-wide sensor. On the front, leaks suggest there will be a 20MP camera. The flagship phone is expected to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired and wireless charging.