It’s official: Xiaomi to launch its Mi 10T series in India on October 15

Xiaomi Mi 10T series will sport 144Hz refresh rate (Source: Mi India)

Mi India has announced that it will be launching its flagship 5G lineup, Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G series in the country on October 15 at 12 PM. The Mi 10T series was unveiled a few days earlier in an online event. Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro were launched at Euro 499 (approximately Rs 43,000) and Euro 599 (approximately Rs 51,500) for their base variants. The price of the devices in India is expected to be more and the Mi 10T series is expected to go on sale during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

If the specifications in the Indian variant remain the same, Mi 10T Pro will sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate which will attract gamers. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the back, it has a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10T is not much different from the Mi 10T Pro, except the camera and storage. It will have a triple camera setup on the back as well but with a 64MP primary sensor along with a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro lens. The front camera remains the same.

The already released versions of the phone run on Android 10 with MIUI 12 skin on top. However, it is yet to be seen whether the Indian variants will run on Android 11 out of the box or not.

So far there is no confirmation whether there will be a Mi 10T Lite version included in the India launch or not. However, Mi India did not mention the lite version in its tweet and it is unlikely to be launched in the country.

