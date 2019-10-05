Xiaomi managed to sell over 5.3 million devices during festive season sale

Xiaomi claims to have sold over 5.3 million devices during the festive season sale period. Out of this 3.8 million were smartphones. 5.3 million devices sold during the sales when converted to devices sold per second amounts to 535 devices sold per second.

During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale the company’s Redmi Note 7 series was awarded as the best-selling smartphone series. Whereas, during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, the company managed to become the best-selling smartphone brand.

The 5.3 million devices sold during the sales include Xiaomi smartphones, Mi TVs, Mi Band(s), Mi Power Banks, Mi Earphones and other Mi Ecosystem devices and accessories. This number is aggregated on the sales made on Mi.com and all of the company’s partner platforms.

Xiaomi also claims that a lot of its devices have achieved the bestseller status on partner platforms. Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were the best selling budget smartphones on Amazon. Its Mi TVs were the best selling TVs on both Flipkart and Amazon. Mi TV 4C PRO (32) and Mi TV 4A PRO 43 were the first and second best selling TVs, respectively.

Two out of three bestsellers in the Wearable category on Amazon were Mi Bands, the company did not tell which were the specific model numbers that performed the best. Same was the case for Mi Power Banks, which also managed to secure the top two out of three bestseller slots in the power banks category on Amazon.

Coming to the Mi Ecosystem devices, Mi Security Cameras were the top two out of three bestsellers in the security camera category on Amazon. Lastly, the Mi Air Purifier 2S was the bestseller in the Air Purifier category on Amazon.