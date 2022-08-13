Xiaomi launches humanoid robot named CyberOne

If you thought last year’s Xiaomi CyberDog was exciting, wait until you see Xiaomi’s latest AI machine. Alongside the Mix Fold 2, the Chinese phone-maker unveiled a full-sized humanoid robot named CyberOne. The company claims it can detect human emotions and even create 3D visual representations of the world.

CyberOne surprised everyone when it joined CEO Lei Jun on the stage and handed him a flower. Fitted with advanced legs and arms, the robot supports bipedal-motion posture balancing and has a peak torque of 300Nm.

I was both nervous and thrilled to interact with him on stage. What did you think of his performance tonight? #CyberOne pic.twitter.com/Je1eXDYEGR — leijun (@leijun) August 11, 2022

“CyberOne’s AI and mechanical capabilities are all self-developed by Xiaomi Robotics Lab. We have invested heavily in R&D spanning various areas, including software, hardware, and algorithms innovation. With AI at its core and a full-size humanoid frame as its vessel, this is an exploration of possibilities of Xiaomi’s future technological ecosystem and a new breakthrough for the company,” said Lei Jun, the founder, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Group.

The company also revealed that the CyberOne weighs 52 kgs, has a height of 177 cm and has an arm span of 168cm. CyberOne reportedly has 21 degrees of freedom in motion with a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree, allowing it to easily simulate human movements.

Since this was a demo, it remains to be seen if CyberOne will remain as a proof of concept or if the company will be able to mass produce the humanoid. We hope to see CyberDog and CyberOne going for a stroll in the coming years.