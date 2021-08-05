Xiaomi launches 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C in India, price starts from Rs 15,999

Xiaomi has silently launched a new 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C, which is currently listed on the official site. The latest 32-inch budget TV from Xiaomi is priced at Rs 15,999 and will be available in only black colour. The Smart TV will be up for sale on August 5 at 12:00PM. Interested users will be able to buy this Android TV via Mi.com.

There is also an up to Rs 1,000 instant discount offer, but this is only valid on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI. Notably, Xiaomi is already selling a Mi TV 4C Pro, which was launched back in 2018. This is a 32-inch HD-ready TV, which is being sold for Rs 16,999, as per the Mi India website. If you are interested in buying this budget TV, then keep reading to know more about it.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C: Specifications, features

Xiaomi’s latest Mi LED TV 4C is equipped with a 32-inch HD-ready display with 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, and 8ms response time. The Smart TV has two 10W speakers with support for DTS HD audio.

It is powered by Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine and ships with the company’s PatchWall interface, which is based on Android TV. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C even comes with a Mi Quick Wake feature, which can turn on the TV’s screen in less than five seconds, as per the company.

There is also a built-in Chromecast, so one will be able to mirror their smartphone’s content on a bigger screen. The Android TV supports Google Assistant as well, so users will be able to control the TV using their voice. The company ships a remote, which has a voice assistant button as well as special Netflix and Amazon Prime Video button. One will also find a Kids mode with a parental lock feature.

Xiaomi’s new Mi LED TV 4C features a 64-bit Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor, which is backed by Mali-450 MP3 GPU. The television ships with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. In terms of connectivity, the 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C supports Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an AV port, Ethernet port, and more.