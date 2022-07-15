Xiaomi India names COO Muralikrishnan B as President of the company

Xiaomi India today announced the promotion of Muralikrishnan B from Chief Operating Officer (COO) to President of the company. It is worth noting that he was serving as the COO since 2018. According to Xiaomi, in his new role as President, he will be responsible for day-to-day operations, services, public affairs, and strategic projects, “and will continue to work towards strengthening the company’s commitment to the Make in India and Digital India initiative.”

The company in a press release said that the changes will come in be in full effect by August 1, 2022. Muralikrishnan is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta and comes with over 25 years of experience in the Consumer Tech domain. He has been instrumental in Xiaomi’s growth across offline sales, service and operations etc.

Under his leadership, the company has witnessed strong growth across categories and has substantially scaled its organisational capabilities, and execution machinery and built a solid foundation in the offline retail segment.

This comes as Xiaomi is currently announcing new leadership roles in the company, after facing scrutiny and legal troubles from the Enforcement Directorate. The company was quick to make the changes. Alvin Tse, who is a Xiaomi Global founding team member and former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia is now appointed as the General Manager, Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi has also brought back Anuj Sharma as its Chief Marketing Officer. He was handling the sub-brand Poco till now. Meanwhile, Manu Kumar Jain, who was earlier the Managing Director for Xiaomi India is now confirmed as Group Vice President (global) and will be responsible for International Strategy including International Marketing and PR.

As per reports, the ED seized assets to the tune of over Rs 5,551 crore belonging to the company. This was due to alleged violations of foreign exchange regulations. The mobile giant had approached the Karnataka High Court in May against the ED order arguing that the transfer of funds had gone towards payment of technology royalty, including 84 per cent of the funds going to the US firm Qualcomm Inc and Qualcomm Tech, apart from payments to Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co Ltd.