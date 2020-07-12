Xiaomi global product launch event on July 15: Mi TV Stick, Mi Scooter expected

Xiaomi is set to launch a range of products on July 15 (Source: Xiaomi Facebook) Xiaomi is set to launch a range of products on July 15 (Source: Xiaomi Facebook)

Xiaomi will soon unveil a range of products at its global Ecosystem Product launch 2020 event on July 15. The event will be live live-streamed across Xiaomi’s social media handles and Mi Community accounts. As per the photo posted by Xiaomi on Friday, the expected launches may include Mi Electric Scooter 1s, Mi Smart Band 5, much anticipated Mi TV stick, etc.

The Mi Band 5 has already been unveiled in China. Compared to Mi Band 4, the next version will have a 1.1 inch AMOLED display instead of 0.95 inch, more sports mode, and Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index. The battery on the new band is expected to go on for 14 days on a single charge. The price of the band is expected to be Rs 2,500 for the NFC edition.

The Mi TV stick is another product that has been in the news. After launching the Mi TV box earlier this year, Mi is set to launch its TV stick to rival Amazon’s Fire TV stick with effective pricing. However, it is yet to be seen whether there will be two different models for Full HD and 4K streaming or just one. The 34-inch curved monitor is also expected to hit the global markets after its launch last year.

The Chinese company is unlikely to launch any major smartphone at the event. The Mi Scooter which was unveiled earlier this year in April is also going to be one of the highlights of the launch. The Mi Electric Scooter 1s sports a 500W DC brushless motor and 8.5-inch shock-absorbing tires. The scooter can achieve a top speed of 25 kmph. If launched in India, it is expected to be priced below Rs 25,000.

In the Facebook post by Xiaomi, Senior Global Product Manager Steven Bai also hinted that the launch may include a “mysterious surprise. For Indian audience, the launch will begin at 05:30 PM.

