Five amazing facts you didn’t know about Xiaomi

Here are ten things that you need to know about Xiaomi (Image Source: AP)

Xiaomi has become one of the most popular smartphone brands in the world. In fact, it is one of the most popular phone brands in India, thanks to its popular Redmi series. While Xiaomi has always been a popular brand in Asia, the tech giant recently overtook Samsung to become the number one smartphone company in the world. Xiaomi is a household name, but we bet you didn’t know some fun facts about the brand’s journey over the years. Here are a few interesting facts about Xiaomi.

The name: Xiaomi?

The term Xiaomi literally means Millet and Rice, which is a reference to a Buddhist concept. What this signifies is starting from the bottom before aiming for the top.

The first product for you and I was…actually UI

The first product launched by Xiaomi was actually software. On August 16, 2010, the brand launched its own take on Android; MIUI. Xiaomi’s first device, the Mi 1 was launched almost a year later in August 2011.

Must Read | 5 hidden Gmail features you never knew about

The Record Breaker

Xiaomi holds the record for the most number of smartphones sold in one day. The company currently holds the Guinness world record for selling a whopping 2.11 million phones in a single day. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer set this record at the 2015 Mi Fan Festival. The company achieved this feat by breaking its one-year-old record of selling 1.3 million devices in one day, from the 2014 Mi Fan Festival.

MIUI forum

Xiaomi has its own forum, dubbed the MIUI forum. In case you have an issue or query with your Xiaomi device, you can get your questions answered on the forum which is populated with experienced and dedicated fans, as well as official MIUI team members.

New Horizons

After gaining immense success with smartphones, Xiaomi has forayed into other product categories with a touch of innovation. The company has launched products such as the Mi flashlight, the Mi Air Purifier, and the Mi Drone which has been a huge hit worldwide.