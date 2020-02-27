Xiaomi, Fossil lead wearables segment in India in 2019: IDC

Xiaomi is the number one player in the smart band segment in India. Xiaomi is the number one player in the smart band segment in India.

India’s wearables market had a great last year, as it grew over 168.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY). That’s according to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker for the fourth quarter of 2019. A total of 14.9 million units of wearable devices were shipped in 2019.

As per the report, the wearables market was largely dominated by basic wearables (including smart bands and smartwatches without support for third-party apps) with a 96.2 per cent category share and 177 per cent year-over-year growth in 2019.

Smart bands, in particular, showed double-digit growth with over 5.3 million units shipped, up 52.6 per cent from the previous year. As you might expect, Xiaomi was the number one player in the fitness band category with a market share of 48.9 per cent with an annual growth of 54.7 per cent in 2019. Surprisingly, the second spot was occupied by Titan with a market share of 14. 5 per cent as its shipments grew 24.1 per cent during the year. IDC says the top five smart band vendors had 86.6 per cent of the market in 2019.

The market for smartwatches continues to grow. In fact, a total of 933,000 units of smartwatches were shipped in 2019. According to IDC, Fossil was the number one smartwatch brand with a 30.3 per cent market share, followed by Apple with a 26.6 per cent market share. Huami, for instance, was the second-largest brand in the overall watch category.

Apart from the smart band and smartwatch segments, the earwear category is growing rapidly in India. IDC estimates that the earwear segment grew exponentially with 443.6 per cent during 2019. BoAt was the number one player in the earwear segment, while Apple was the leader in the truly wireless earbuds with a market share of 43. 1 per cent.

