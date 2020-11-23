Counterfeit Mi India products seized in Bengaluru, Chennai: How to identify genuine devices

Xiaomi Mi Powerbank is seen in this photo. (Image source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has revealed that counterfeit Mi India products worth Rs 33.3 lakh were recently seized in Bangalore and Chennai. The fake products were seized from four suppliers in Chennai and three suppliers in Bangalore and the raids took place in October and November.

The company said that over 3000 products consisting of mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers, and earphones, were found. The fake Mi India products were worth Rs 24.9 lakhs in Bengaluru and Rs 8.4 lakhs in Chennai.

For customers who are purchasing Xiaomi products, figuring out which ones are counterfeits can be tough. Using counterfeit products, especially powerbanks or chargers can also cause damage to one’s smartphone. That is why it is often recommended that customers buy genuine branded accessories in order to avoid any loss of warranty on their device. Xiaomi has listed out some tips for customers to keep in mind when purchasing products, especially such accessories.

Security codes

Xiaomi says products like Powerbanks and all audio products from the company come with a security code which is present on the retail box. Users can scratch and verify this code on Mi.com to see if the product is authentic. So next time you buy a powerbank from Xiaomi, make sure you check if the product is genuine by going to the company’s website.

Retail box, Mi India logo

Typically with fake products the packaging will be flimsy and the retail box won’t be the same as the original. Xiaomi says customers can always go to a Mi Home or Mi Store to check the original packaging, if they doubt the authenticity of a product. Further, the product will have an original Mi India Logo on the product. So check for the logo, when buying any of these accessories.

Regarding the Mi Band, Xiaomi says a fake band might not be compatible with the Mi Fit app, while a genuine product will always work with their app. Further, any unauthorised cable will break easily.

