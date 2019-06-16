Xiaomi ending MIUI beta programme for all devices from July 1

Almost all of Xiaomi smartphones run on the company’s custom skin MIUI on top of the Android operating system except for its Android One devices and Android Go phones. The company lets users test new features in its public MIUI beta program so that it can ensure a bug-free stable release of the software but that will soon become a thing of the past as Xiaomi is ending the beta program.

Advertising

In a post on the official Mi Community forum, the company said that its team of engineers has decided to stop releasing the global version of MIUI beta for all Xiaomi devices from July 1, 2019.

Xiaomi says that as the MIUI experience has matured, the need for stability is becoming increasingly more important and so in order to meet the demands of users and release stable version updates more frequently, it is putting a stop on the MIUI beta program from July 1, 2019.

The post explains that the public beta program was being used by a large number of users but only a small audience reported bugs back to the development team. The company noted that people are using the beta version on a day-to-day basis on their primary devices.

Advertising

Also read | Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, more phones from Xiaomi to get Android Q

So, it is closing the beta program to offer new features directly in the stable update and to meet the demands of users, which keep on increasing as Xiaomi continues to increase its consumer base with each device it launches into the market. However, the company says that it will continue to seek feedback from MIUI users to improve its skin.