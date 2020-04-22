Xiaomi Demo Day on April 24: It’s company’s first virtual investment summit

With the help of this virtual investment summit, the company aims at interacting with investors and discussing the changes that have come in since the pandemic has come into play. (Image: Reuters) With the help of this virtual investment summit, the company aims at interacting with investors and discussing the changes that have come in since the pandemic has come into play. (Image: Reuters)

Xiaomi is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year and to commemorate it, it has announced the launch of its first virtual investment summit, called Demo Day. Demo Day will be held April 24 in partnership with Shunwei Capital, with the main aim of this virtual investment summit is to invite the investor community to take a look at the growth of Xiaomi’s portfolio companies.

During the Demo Day, Xiaomi will host six different sessions, during the video conference. All of the six sessions will host different projects from different sectors, including software, hardware, consumer goods, finance, enterprise services and technology.

Demo Day will kick off at 10 AM IST on April 24 and will go on until 6 PM IST. Smart hardware and 2C will share a time slot of 10 AM to 12 PM, followed by a break, then at 2 PM the video conference will showcase consumer goods, 2B, which will go on until 4 PM. Then from 4 PM to 6 PM, the company will stream overseas investment session and cutting-edge technology session.

With the help of this virtual investment summit, the company aims at interacting with investors and discussing the changes that have come in since the pandemic has come into play. At this time they will also be taking a look at discovering potential opportunities in these times.

In a release, the company states that they and “Shunwei Capital have focused on supporting the growth of global innovative enterprises in the future decade.”

Xiaomi has kept Demo Day open for registration for potential investors for the ‘overseas investment session’. Interested investors can head over to Xiaomi’s blog post on its forum and scan the QR code given there. After they do that, Xiaomi will send them the event details.

The company in its press release stated that, it along with Shunwei Capital has invested in over 500 companies that cover sectors including smart hardware, consumer goods, community and social activities, AI, entertainment, SaaS, banking and finance. Name of a few companies it has invested in include Yi, Huami, Black Shark and more.

It states that it adheres to the “ideology of value investing, always capturing advanced industrial changes, seizing the trend, to invest and facilitate cooperation in order to expand the boundaries of Xiaomi ecosystem.” It states that it invests in companies looking to create long-term strategic value and at the same time create a better life for everyone.

