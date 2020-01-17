Xiaomi confirms Poco will be a separate brand

Poco has so far launched just the Poco F1 since the brand launched in 2018. (Image of Poco F1) Poco has so far launched just the Poco F1 since the brand launched in 2018. (Image of Poco F1)

Xiaomi has made Poco an independent brand. Xiaomi said in a press statement that Poco, which started as a sub-brand of the company in 2018 will now run independently with its own team. Poco was launched as Xiaomi’s sub-brand for affordable flagship smartphones. Poco F1, which is the first-ever smartphone by the company was unveiled in the Indian market first.

“What started as a sub-brand in POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time. POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups, and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin off as an independent brand. Join me in wishing the POCO team the best,” Xiaomi Vice President and Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain said in the release.

Poco has so far launched just the Poco F1 since the brand launched in 2018, which raised speculations that Xiaomi might be planning to scrap Poco in favour of the existing Redmi smartphone lineups. Poco’s operational head Jai Mani called quit weeks after the launch of the Redmi K20 series in the country.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also been tight-lipped on the Poco brand until now. However, fresh developments confirm that Poco has not been scrapped after all. In fact, rumours suggest a second smartphone from the company as soon as the end of February.

Excited to share: #POCO will now be an independent brand! What started as a sub-brand within Xiaomi, has grown into its own identity. POCO F1 was an incredibly popular phone. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own. Join me in wishing @IndiaPOCO all the best. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 17, 2020

Details of what the Poco F1 successor will be called or its specifications are unclear at this point, but it is expected to be an affordable flagship like the original device. To recall, Poco F1 generated quite a lot of interest, thanks to flagship-level specifications like a Snapdragon 854 processor, 4,000mAh battery, 20MP front camera for an aggressive starting price at Rs 20,999.

