Xiaomi claims to have sold 1.5 million devices during sales on Mi.com, Amazon and Flipkart

Xiaomi has announced that it achieved a record-breaking sale of over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of the ongoing festival sale across Diwali With Mi sale on Xiaomi’s official website, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon India’s Great Indian Shopping Festival sale.

The bulk of this milestone was achieved from the sale of smartphones, followed by Mi Ecosystem devices, Accessories and Mi TVs. The entire sales achievement translates to 10 Xiaomi devices being sold per second across the three platforms, the company claimed in a press statement.

The technology giant highlighted the categories which contributed to this sales record, Xiaomi said that five out of the top 10 best selling smartphones were Xiaomi smartphones on the partner platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Among smart TV category, the top two out of three bestsellers were that of the Mi TVs.

Similarly, in the case of the wearable and in security camera categories, the top two out of three bestsellers were the company’s Mi Bands and Mi Security Camera respectively. Likewise, the Mi Power Banks too claimed the top two out of three bestsellers in the power banks category. In the air purifier category, Mi Air Purifier 2S was the number one bestseller.

“This year we launched several new Mi TVs, Redmi 8A and attractive offers on Redmi Note 7 series, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A etc.,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India said in a statement. “We are thrilled, and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers and Mi Fans across India. We hope these Xiaomi purchases usher in the festive cheer for everyone,” he added.

Both Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale are currently underway and will continue till October 4.