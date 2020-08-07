Xiaomi on banned Chinese apps: New, future phones will not have blocked apps pre-installed Xiaomi on banned Chinese apps: New, future phones will not have blocked apps pre-installed

The government of India has banned nearly 106 Chinese apps in the country till now and some reports suggest more will be added to the list very soon. Out of the already banned apps some are owned by Xiaomi, one of the top smartphone manufacturers in the country. The Indian government recently banned Mi Browser Pro in India. The app has been removed from Google Play store and App store. Xiaomi now confirms that all of its apps banned by the government are not accessible on the existing devices.

All the banned apps including Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro, and Mi Community in the country come pre-installed with Xiaomi phones. The company, in the latest statement, reveals that it is developing a new software version without the banned applications. The company in an official statement noted, “We want to clarify that none of the apps blocked by the Indian Government are available for access on any Xiaomi phones launched in India. Further, we are developing a new version of MIUI that will be built without pre-installation of any of the blocked apps.”

The latest software version of MIUI will be rolling out in a phased manner over the next few weeks. So, Xiaomi phone users can expect to get the update in the days to come. To update to new software version head over to the Setting menu, software update, and click on update. Ensure to connect the phone to WiFi before updating to the new software update. MIUI runs Mi, Redmi and Poco phones and this means all devices under the brands will not come with banned Mi apps.

The company also confirmed that going forward, all new and upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi India will have the updated software. This means all new and upcoming Xiaomi devices will not come pre-installed with the banned Mi apps. The company said, “developing software, testing it, and deploying it in smartphones is a time-consuming process and we appreciate your patience.”

Xiaomi also assured that the company adheres to all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law. “Since 2018, 100% of data from Indian users is stored on servers located in India and none of this data is shared with anyone outside of India,” the company said.

Meanwhile, there are several other apps from Xiaomi available on both Google Play store and Apple App store.

