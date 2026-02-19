Xiaomi adds new 75-inch QLED X Pro TV to its lineup of premium TVs

Xiaomi Thursday announced it will launch a new 75-inch television aimed at consumers looking for a large-screen, cinema-like experience at home. The company says the trend of families assembling at home for movie nights and live sports is on the rise. Keeping this in mind, Xiaomi has marketed the QLED X Pro 75 as something more than just a television – a movie, gaming, sports, and smart living hub.
The Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 comes with a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display, which has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which enhance the contrast ratio and colour gamut to provide more realistic images. In addition, the user is able to access Filmmaker mode, which allows them to view movies using the original frame rates and colour schemes selected by the filmmakers.
The TV is a distraction-free device due to its near bezel-less design and near 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
For sports lovers, the TV comes with DLG 120 Hz and MEMC technology, which eliminates motion blur while watching sports like cricket or football.
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) is included for smoother console gaming performance.
The TV is equipped with a 34W speaker system supported by Dolby Audio and DTS technologies. Xiaomi says its built-in sound tuning adjusts audio balance depending on what users are watching, whether it’s dialogue-heavy dramas, music concerts, or live sports.
With eARC support, users can also connect compatible soundbars or home theatre systems to enable Dolby Atmos passthrough for a more cinematic surround sound setup.
Running on Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface, the TV offers universal search across apps, access to free live TV channels via Xiaomi TV+, Kids Mode with parental controls, and regional language support. The presence of the Google Voice Assistant makes it easy to use the device’s hands-free control functionality, as well as the AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast technologies for easy content casting.
The television comes with a quad-core A55 processor and 32GB of internal storage, making it ideal for multitasking. The device is also equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.
The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 is available for Rs 69,999. As part of an introductory offer, buyers can avail of a Rs 5,000 bank discount, reducing the effective price to Rs 64,999.
Pre-booking customers will also receive a four-year complete warranty. The television will go on sale starting February 27, 2026.
