Xiaomi adds new 75-inch QLED X Pro TV to its lineup of premium TVs

Xiaomi says its built-in sound tuning adjusts audio balance depending on what users are watching, whether it’s dialogue-heavy dramas, music concerts, or live sports. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Thursday announced it will launch a new 75-inch television aimed at consumers looking for a large-screen, cinema-like experience at home. The company says the trend of families assembling at home for movie nights and live sports is on the rise. Keeping this in mind, Xiaomi has marketed the QLED X Pro 75 as something more than just a television – a movie, gaming, sports, and smart living hub.

The Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 comes with a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display, which has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which enhance the contrast ratio and colour gamut to provide more realistic images. In addition, the user is able to access Filmmaker mode, which allows them to view movies using the original frame rates and colour schemes selected by the filmmakers.