Xiaomi 4th Mi Anniversary Sale to start today: Here are top offers, deals

Xiaomi has kicked off its 4th Mi Anniversary sale today. There are a number of offers listed on the company’s website, the sale will be live for three days and will end on July 12. The company will host Rs 4 flash sales, blink and miss sales, 12PM blockbuster deals, and much more as part of the offers. Xiaomi has partnered by SBI, PayTM, and MobiKwik to offer its users instant discounts and cashback offers.

SBI credit card owners will get an instant discount of Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 7,500, PayTM users will get a cashback of Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 8,999 along with a flat Rs 1,000 cashback on flights and up to Rs 200 on movies. MobiKwik users will get a flat cashback of 25 per cent in the form of Mobikwik SuperCash up to Rs 3,000.

During the three-day sale, Xiaomi will also host what it calls Rs 4 flash deals at 4PM until July 12. These Rs 4 flash sales will include the Redmi Y1, Mi LED Smart TV 4 (55 inches), Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Mi Band 2 at a price of Rs 4. However, the company hasn’t revealed how many units under this sale. There will also be Blockbuster deals, which will go live every day on 12PM. Under these deals, customers will be able to purchase the Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch) and the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone.

Similar to the Rs 4 Flash sales Xiaomi has also listed a few combo products in its blink and miss deals which will take place 6PM during the sale period. The combos include the Redmi Note 5 and Mi VR Play 2 at Rs 9,999, the Redmi Y1 and Mi Bluetooth Headset at Rs 8,999, the Mi pocket speaker and Mi basic earphones at Rs 1,499, Mi Body Composition Scale and Mi Band 2 at Rs 1,999, Mi Air Purifier 2 and Filter at Rs 8,999, 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and Mi Rollerball Pen at Rs 899. Xiaomi says it will offer up to 200 units of each up for grabs.

For people who aren’t interested in flash sales, Xiaomi has other discounts. Under the 4th Mi Anniversary Sale, the Mi Mix 2 will be available at Rs 27,999, the Mi Max 2 will be available at Rs 14,999, Mi Travel backpack at Rs 1,899, Mi Earphones at Rs 649, and the Mi Band 2 at Rs 1,599. These special discounts are also valid on a few product combos including the Travel Combo, which includes the Mi Travel Backpack and the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod at Rs 2,948, and the Lifestyle Combo under which the customers will get the Mi Band HRX Edition along with Mi Band Strap Blue at Rs 1,398.

Xiaomi will also be giving away coupons of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 at 10 AM daily, all of which will be valid on purchase of accessories with a minimum order value of Rs 600. The company will also be giving annual souvenirs to Mi VIP Club members and conducting special giveaways for Platinum and Diamond Class members. A game called ‘Find the Hidden 4’s’ has also been put in place where people will have a chance to win the Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y2, and various other prizes.

