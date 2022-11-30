Xiaomi 13 series launch tomorrow: What to expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphones series powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The company will launch the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro on 1st December in China, and these smartphones are expected to offer flagship hardware along with the latest MIUI 14 operating system.

With the launch just around the corner, there is a lot of information regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones, which includes camera specifications, design, display features, performance, and more. Here is our expectation from the Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones.

Xiaomi 13 design, aesthetics, and hardware

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro are likely to have a similar design language, derived from Apple’s iPhone 14 series of smartphones with a flat aluminium frame. Both models will feature a glass sandwich design with a metal frame. In terms of form factor, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is likely to be bigger than the Xiaomi 13.

As per the official teasers, the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a modern-looking display with the narrowest bezels on all four sides with a punch hole cutout. Both phones are likely to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the OLED displays on these devices are likely to offer improved peak brightness and punchier colours and are also expected to offer technologies like HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision for an enhanced content consumption experience.

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC should make the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro some of the snappiest Android smartphones of this year. While it might outperform Android devices, phones like the iPhone 14 Pro and even the iPhone 13 are likely to offer better overall performance due to the faster processor and better software optimization.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also enables 5G capabilities on the Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones with improved download and upload speeds over cellular and wifi networks. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are also confirmed to feature LPDDR5x RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage, which should result in faster app/game loading time, faster boot time, and improved file transfer rate.

Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a 1-inch type Sony IMX989 primary camera (Image credit: fenibook) Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a 1-inch type Sony IMX989 primary camera (Image credit: fenibook)

Both variants of the Xiaomi 13 will have a triple camera setup at the back with an ultra-wide angle lens, wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens. Just like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the cameras on the Xiaomi 13 and the 13 Pro will be tuned by Leica. Both in terms of photography and videography, the Xiaomi 13 series will deliver better results than their predecessors.

While both phones might have a triple camera setup, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a 1-inch type Sony IMX989 primary wide-angle lens, similar to the one found on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which should enable improved low-light photography.

The Xiaomi 13 might have a 4,500 mAh battery while the Xiaomi 13 Pro might come with a large 5,000 mAh battery. Both phones are expected to offer fast wired and wireless charging. However, you might not get a charger in the retail package.

Xiaomi 13 series India launch

Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Pro variant of the Xiaomi 13 in India in the first quarter of 2023. Considering the launch price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in the country, the Xiaomi 13 Pro could easily be the most expensive smartphone that the company has ever launched.