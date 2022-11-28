Xiaomi 13 series launch confirmed for December 1: What we know about it

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13. The upcoming high-end smartphone, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, is set to debut on December 1 in China. Besides, the company has also shared a few teasers, hinting at some of the possible features of the upcoming smartphone.

The Xiaomi 13 is not the only product that is getting launched on December 1st, as the company has also confirmed the launch of MIUI 14, based on Android 13 OS on the same day. This hints that the upcoming Xiaomi 13 is likely to ship with MIUI 14 out of the box.

Xiaomi 13: Flagship smartphone with Qualcomm’s next-gen processor

According to the official launch invite and teasers, the Xiaomi 13 with a Leica-powered camera setup will feature a premium design, with a metal frame and a glass sandwich design. Like most other flagships, the Xiaomi 13 will have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Xiaomi 13 is also teased to feature a display with a 93.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio with ultra-thin bezels. Again, just like the iPhone 14, the Xiaomi 13 will also have a flat display with a punch-hole cutout at the top centre, and the phone is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will have a triple camera setup at the rear with a dedicated ultra-wide angle and a telephoto lens.

Along with the Xiaomi 13, the company will also launch products like the Xiaomi Buds 4 and the Xiaomi Watch S2 in China. As of now, there is no confirmation about the launch of the Xiaomi 13 in India. Considering the timeline, the brand is likely to introduce the Xiaomi 13 in India in the first quarter of 2023.