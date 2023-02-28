Xiaomi 13 Pro with triple 50MP Leica cameras launched in India at Rs 79,999

Xiaomi recently showcased its latest flagship – Xiaomi 13 Pro at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Featuring ‘Leica’ branding, the phone was launched in China last year with a 1-inch Sony IMX 989 sensor and the device is finally available for purchase in India starting from March 10 for the price of Rs 79,999.

While the Xiaomi 13 Pro costs more than the OnePlus 11 and competes with the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, it packs Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset and runs the latest version of Android with custom MIUI 14 skin on top.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specfications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4 storage.

However, the phone’s main highlight is the triple 50MP camera setup. Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony IMX989 one-inch primary camera sensor accompanied by another 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. While all sensors are from Sony, Xiaomi is using Leica lenses.

Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. It packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support and also supports 10W reverse wireless charging. On the connectivity front, you get Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and Wi-Fi 7. Xiaomi says the phone supports both Non-Standalone and Standalone 5G networks.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Price and offers

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will go on sale in India starting March 10 and will be available on Amazon, Mi Homes and Mi Retail partners for Rs 79,999. The company is also hosting a special early access sale on March 6 on mi.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios. Talking of offers, ICICI card holders will get a special instant bank discount of Rs 10,000 or an additional exchange bonus of Rs 12,000 for special Xiami fans.