Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now official: Here’s a closer look

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship smartphones — the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The new Xiaomi phones carry a revamped camera system along with an iPhone-inspired design. Both models ship with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 OS. These devices also have features like an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and also have a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available in White, Black, Green and some sort of Light Blue colour options. Similarly, the Xiaomi 13 will be available in Black, Light Green, Light Blue, Gray, White, Red, Yellow, Green and Blue colours. Here is everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s latest Android smartphones.

Xiaomi 13 Pro features and specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the latest and premium flagship smartphone that flaunts a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 1440p resolution (3200x1440p) with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with an ambient colour temperature sensor that helps the phone automatically adjust the colour temperature of the screen, depending on the external condition.

The display on the Xiaomi 13 Pro goes up to 1900 nits of peak brightness with HDR 10 mode turned on. In normal conditions, the display can offer up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The device is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processorand the phone offers 8/12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128/512GB of UFS 4.0-based internal storage.

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 1-inch type primary camera. Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 1-inch type primary camera.

The phone has a 50MP triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary 1-inch type Sony IMX989 sensor, a 50MP 50mm telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The camera unit on the Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by Leica and can capture up to 8K resolution videos.

A 4,820 mAh battery fuels the Xiaomi 13 Pro with support for up to 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The base model of the Xiaomi 13 pro offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and costs 4,999 Yuan or around Rs 59,158.

Similarly, the high-end model of the Xiaomi 13 Pro offers 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage for 6,299 Yuan or Rs 74,542, making it one of the most expensive Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi 13 features and specifications

Xiaomi 13 is the smaller sibling of the Pro variant and comes with a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ (2400x1080p), 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ support. The display on the Xiaomi 13 also offers up to 1900 units of peak brightness during HDR playback, and also has an ambient colour temperature sensor for automatic colour temperature correction.

The triple camera setup on the Xiaomi 13 will have a 50MP primary f/1.8 wide-angle camera with hyper OIS for smoother video recording. Similarly, the device has a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Xiaomi 13 comes in multiple colour options. Xiaomi 13 comes in multiple colour options.

A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the Xiaomi 13 Pro with support for up to 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The base model of the Xiaomi 13 will be available in four variants with the base model offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for 3,999 Yuan or Rs 47,324 and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB costs 6,299 Yuan or Rs 74,542.

The other two variants of the Xiaomi 13 offers 8GB RAM 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for 4,299 or Rs 50,874 and 4,599 or Rs 54,424, respectively. Like last year, Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship offering in India in the coming months.