Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch on February 26: India’s first 1-inch camera smartphone

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it is going to unveil the flagship Xiaomi 13 series on February 26 for the global markets. The Xiaomi 13 consists of two models — Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The company has also confirmed that the India launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro will also happen on the same day, which makes it India’s first 1-inch camera smartphone.

Considering the track record of the company in India, the brand is likely to announce only the pro model — the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which will also be the first Leica-powered Xiaomi smartphone in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro features and specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch curved display with 1440p resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Victus protection. The phone has an 86.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio and this LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. The display has a centred punch hole that houses a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 512GB of internal storage (based on UFS 4.0) and up to 12GB of RAM. Do note that, the base model of the Xiaomi 13 Pro offers 128GB of UFS 3.1-based storage with 8GB of RAM. And there is also a 256GB variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro with 8/12GB of RAM.

The highlight of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is likely to be the new and improved camera system. The device has a triple 50MP setup with a 50MP 1-inch wide-angle lens (f/1.9, 23mm), a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2, 14mm), and a 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 75mm) with support for 3.2x optical zoom support.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device with support for 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging along with 10W reverse wireless charging. In terms of connectivity, the device will support 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and various geo-positioning systems like GPS, NaVIC, and GLONASS.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 13 Pro could be the most expensive smartphone that the company has ever launched in India. Considering the prices of the recently launched iQOO 11 and the OnePlus 11, the Xiaomi 13 Pro could easily cost around Rs 65,000 in India. In terms of software, the phone is likely to ship with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 OS.