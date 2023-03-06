Xiaomi 13 Pro early access sale at 12 noon today: Price starts at Rs 69,999 for ICICI card users

Xiaomi 13 Pro, the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant is finally going on sale in India. As a part of the early access sale, users can get the latest Leica-tuned camera smartphone in India – priced at Rs 79,999 – for Rs 69,999 by using an ICICI credit card and debit card.

Similarly, users can also make use of the exchange offer under which the company is offering up to an Rs 8,000 discount on a non-Xiaomi phone and an exchange value of Rs 12,000 for a Xiaomi smartphone. Do note that the exchange value of the device will vary from phone to phone and the condition of the device being exchanged.

One can claim either the instant cashback offer or the exchange benefit, but not both. While the phone will be available on Amazon at a later date, the early access sale will only happen on Mi.com, select Mi Homes and Mi Studios. The brand is offering exclusive merchandise for the first 1,000 buyers.

To know more about the Xiaomi 13 Pro, check out our extensive review, as per which Xiaomi has delivered a great camera smartphone that can compete against the iPhones and Galaxies of the world with a 50MP triple camera setup, Leica lens, and Leica colour-tuning.

Like the rest of the Android flagships of 2023, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 4-based internal storage. The smartphone has a 2K curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with a metal frame and a ceramic back panel.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and the device is promised to receive three major Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates. While the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro misses out on IP rating, the device does support wireless and reverse wireless charging.