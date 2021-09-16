Xiaomi 11T series, Xiaomi Pad 5 with pen support launched

Xiaomi launched two smartphones and a tablet with support for a Smart Pen at its global event. The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro along with Xiaomi Pad 5 were announced by the company. Xiaomi has replaced the Mi branding for its premium phones, and these are now called ‘Xiaomi’ followed by the number.

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5: Prices

Xiaomi 11T comes with a starting price of EUR 499 (around Rs 43,300). This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be sold for EUR 649 (roughly Rs 56,400), which is for the 8GB + 128GB model. The new Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at EUR 349 (approximately Rs 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Xiaomi 11T specifications

Xiaomi 11T offers a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra processor and ships with Android 11 out of the box. The device has a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a tele-macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. Users get to record up to 8K videos. It offers support for HDR10+ too.

The phone also comes with three microphones to enable a feature called Audio Zoom. Xiaomi claims that its new device can capture audio from a long distance. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera sensor.

The smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. For biometric authentication, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It even features dual speakers and supports Dolby Atmos.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

The Pro version comes with a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports the company’s AdaptiveSync tech too, which Xiaomi says can dynamically adjust the refresh rate as per the on-screen content. The panel is protected by a strong Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a telemacro shooter. The device lets users shoot up to 8K videos. It supports HDR10+ as well as the above-mentioned Audio Zoom feature. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with dual stereo speakers, which are tuned by Harman Kardon. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the bundled charger takes just 17 minutes to fully charge the device.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

Xiaomi also launched a tablet, which the company is calling Pad 5. It runs Android 11 and offers an 11-inch WQHD+ TrueTone display with support 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor.

The device has an 8,720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Chinese company claims that the Xiaomi Pad 5 can deliver up to 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback. It supports the Face Unlock feature too and split-screen for multitasking.

In terms of optics, the tablet features a single 13MP camera sensor at the back, paired with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with support for up to 1080p recording. The tablet also has four speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and more.

Xiaomi Smart Pen

Xiaomi also announced a Smart Pen, which supports the new Xiaomi Pad 5. It has two buttons, one of which can be used to take swift notes and the other one lets users take instant screenshots. The device supports gesture navigation and has TPE soft tips as well. Xiaomi’s Smart Pen can be wirelessly charged. The company claims that the Smart Pen takes 18 minutes to fully charge.