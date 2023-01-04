CES 2023: XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro portable projector announced with auto-focus-like technology

XGIMI has unveiled a new portable projector at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Called the MoGo 2 Pro, the 1080p projector comes with the latest iteration of XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaptation technology that aids in adjusting the projection as per the position of the projection surface.

Standing just 6.54 inches tall, the MoGo 2 Pro can be fitted into any corner. Plus, the fact that it weighs just 2.2 pounds (0.99kg), makes the projector highly portable. The design has been paid special attention to with a “high-quality sandstone-textured Mocha Gold-tone” body that maintains class while also blending into the surroundings at the same time, according to the company.

XGIMI claims that the MoGo 2 Pro delivers cinema-like quality with crisp images that pop off the screen. It can throw 200-inch images at a brightness of over 350 ISO lumens and supports a maximum of 1080p resolution with support for HDR 10.

The company hasn’t revealed the battery specifications of the projector, but the previous model – MoGo Pro – is claimed to last between 2 and 4 hours while watching a video. Its upgrade should play for the same duration on a full charge, if not more. The previous model also sported Harmon Kardon speakers and supported Dolby Audio.

XGIMI says that its goal is to make smart projectors easy to use, with as little time as possible spent on adjusting the projection. Setting the average projector up in a new location can get quite technical, but the ISA 2.0 technology employed by the MoGo 2 Pro lets anyone enjoy a cinematic experience in seconds — in a variety of environments. It’s as easy as “point and play.”

ISA technology measures the time it takes for the light wave to reflect after hitting the projection surface (Image: XGIMI) ISA technology measures the time it takes for the light wave to reflect after hitting the projection surface (Image: XGIMI)

ISA 2.0 works by measuring the time it takes for the light wave to reflect after hitting the projection surface and also draws a detailed map of the space in which it’s located. The attained data is used to adjust the projection to the surface. The second iteration massively improves upon the amount of captured detail thanks to an upgraded 3D ToF depth perception module.