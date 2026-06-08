Xbox unveils limited-edition translucent green console and controller for 25th anniversary

According to Microsoft, the collection was designed as a celebration of the players and community that have helped shape Xbox over the past 25 years. (Image: Xbox)

Microsoft has announced a special Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection to celebrate a quarter-century of the gaming brand, introducing a limited-edition Xbox Series X console and wireless controller inspired by the original Xbox.

The new Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition features a translucent OG Green design that pays homage to the original Xbox console launched in 2001. It is the first time Microsoft has brought a translucent finish to the Xbox Series X, combining the nostalgic look of the original hardware with the performance capabilities of the current-generation console.

The anniversary edition includes 1TB of storage and retains all the features of the standard Xbox Series X. Design highlights include a green illuminated Xbox logo, a special Xbox 25th Anniversary emblem on the front of the console, and a number of subtle references to Xbox’s history hidden throughout the hardware.