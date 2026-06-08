Xbox unveils limited-edition translucent green console and controller for 25th anniversary

Microsoft has announced a special Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection to celebrate a quarter-century of the gaming brand, introducing a limited-edition Xbox Series X console and wireless controller inspired by the original Xbox.
The new Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition features a translucent OG Green design that pays homage to the original Xbox console launched in 2001. It is the first time Microsoft has brought a translucent finish to the Xbox Series X, combining the nostalgic look of the original hardware with the performance capabilities of the current-generation console.
The anniversary edition includes 1TB of storage and retains all the features of the standard Xbox Series X. Design highlights include a green illuminated Xbox logo, a special Xbox 25th Anniversary emblem on the front of the console, and a number of subtle references to Xbox’s history hidden throughout the hardware.
Alongside the console, Microsoft has unveiled the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition. The controller also adopts the translucent OG Green finish and incorporates several elements inspired by classic Xbox hardware. The familiar ABXY button colours return, while the bumpers pay tribute to the black and white buttons found on the original “Duke” controller. The transparent rear casing and battery compartment reveal the classic Xbox logo inside.
According to Microsoft, the collection was designed as a celebration of the players and community that have helped shape Xbox over the past 25 years. The company says the hardware includes a number of hidden details and easter eggs as a thank-you to longtime fans.
The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console and the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition will be available together as a limited-edition bundle in select markets beginning in November. The anniversary controller will also be sold separately.
Microsoft has not yet announced pricing or preorder dates, but says more information about availability at participating retailers will be shared closer to launch.