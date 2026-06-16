Xbox reportedly shuts down Ninja Theory as Microsoft explores major gaming restructuring

Microsoft’s Xbox division is reportedly undergoing one of its biggest restructurings in years, with multiple studios facing an uncertain future as the company re-evaluates its gaming strategy.

According to reports, Xbox is shutting down Ninja Theory, the UK-based studio best known for the Hellblade franchise. Employees were reportedly informed of the decision during an internal call, although staff are said to be hopeful that a buyer could emerge and keep the studio operating.

The reported closure comes as Microsoft examines broader changes across its gaming business. Several Xbox-owned studios, including Compulsion Games and Double Fine, are reportedly engaged in discussions about spinning off into independent companies rather than remaining under Microsoft’s ownership.