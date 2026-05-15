Xbox Elite 3 controller leak suggests new features and a removable battery

One of the biggest visible changes is the addition of two new scroll wheel-style controls positioned near the bottom of the controller. (Image: X/KoreanXboxnews)

Images of Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Elite controller may have leaked online, revealing what appears to be a redesigned premium controller with new controls, cloud gaming features, and a removable battery.

Images published through regulatory filings by Brazil’s Anatel agency, first spotted by Tecnoblog, appear to show the upcoming Xbox Elite 3 controller ahead of any official announcement from Microsoft.

The leaked images suggest the Elite 3 retains several features from the current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, including interchangeable D-pads and rear paddles, while introducing a more refined design and additional hardware controls.

One of the biggest visible changes is the addition of two new scroll wheel-style controls positioned near the bottom of the controller. Their exact purpose remains unclear, but reports suggest they could be used for controller adjustments or specialised in-game inputs for simulation titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator.