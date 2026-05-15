Xbox Elite 3 controller leak suggests new features and a removable battery

Images of Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Elite controller may have leaked online, revealing what appears to be a redesigned premium controller with new controls, cloud gaming features, and a removable battery.
Images published through regulatory filings by Brazil’s Anatel agency, first spotted by Tecnoblog, appear to show the upcoming Xbox Elite 3 controller ahead of any official announcement from Microsoft.
The leaked images suggest the Elite 3 retains several features from the current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, including interchangeable D-pads and rear paddles, while introducing a more refined design and additional hardware controls.
One of the biggest visible changes is the addition of two new scroll wheel-style controls positioned near the bottom of the controller. Their exact purpose remains unclear, but reports suggest they could be used for controller adjustments or specialised in-game inputs for simulation titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator.
The controller also appears to include a new pairing system with separate local and cloud modes. According to details in the filings, the feature would allow the controller to connect directly to Xbox Cloud Gaming servers, potentially reducing latency during cloud-streamed gameplay.
The cloud gaming mode reportedly mirrors functionality expected in another smaller Xbox controller that leaked earlier this week.
Another notable change is the inclusion of a removable rechargeable battery. Regulatory information indicates the Elite 3 may use a smaller 1,528mAh battery compared to the 2,050mAh unit found in the Elite 2 controller. While the capacity is lower, the move to a removable design could make battery replacement easier for long-term users.
The leak arrives amid growing speculation that Microsoft is preparing a broader refresh of its Xbox hardware ecosystem, particularly around cloud gaming and accessory integration.
Although Microsoft has not officially confirmed the controller, the appearance of detailed regulatory filings typically suggests a launch could be approaching. Industry observers expect the company to unveil the device during its upcoming Xbox showcase event scheduled for June.
The Xbox Elite controller lineup has become one of Microsoft’s flagship gaming accessories, targeting players with customisable controls, premium materials, and advanced hardware features. The Elite 3 appears set to continue that strategy while placing greater emphasis on cloud gaming performance and modular design.