scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Xbox chief evaluating console maker’s relationship with embattled Activision

Xbox Chief Phil Spencer is evaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard Inc, the Microsoft-owned gaming console maker confirmed on Thursday.

By: Bloomberg |
Updated: November 19, 2021 5:06:42 pm
Xbox, Activision, Xbox Activision, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer, Xbox news, Activision news, Activision Blizzard newsXbox Chief Phil Spencer is evaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard Inc, the Microsoft-owned gaming console maker confirmed on Thursday (Image credit: Xbox, Microsoft)

Xbox Chief Phil Spencer is evaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard Inc, the Microsoft-owned gaming console maker confirmed on Thursday amid allegations of sexual misconduct and equal pay violations against the video-game publisher.

Bloomberg first reported the news on Thursday, citing an email sent to employees. Spencer told the staff the Xbox gaming leadership team was “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions” at Activision, the report noted.

“The leadership at Xbox and Microsoft stand by our teams and support them in building a safer environment for all,” Spencer said in a statement. A spokesperson for Activision said the company was engaging with its partners. Allegations against the company, known for video-game titles including “Call of Duty” and “Diablo,” have led to launch delays and exit of top executives.

Earlier this week, employees staged a walkout following a report that the company’s chief executive officer knew about allegations of sexual harassment and assault earlier than previously known.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement