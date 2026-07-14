X tweaks algorithm to prioritise friends’ posts, reduce ‘battleground’ replies

The new algorithm aims to make conversations on X feel more community-focused and less hostile.(Image: Reuters)

X has rolled out a new algorithm update designed to make conversations on the platform feel less hostile by prioritising posts and replies from users’ mutual followers.

The change was announced by X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, who said the platform had identified a gap in its recommendation system that prevented mutual connections’ posts from appearing more prominently in reply threads.

“We noticed this data was missing from the algo and it made your friends appear less in your replies. This resulted in the reply section feeling more like a battleground with people you don’t recognise,” Bier said in a post on X Monday.