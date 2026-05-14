X rolls out new History tab for likes, bookmarks, videos and articles 

X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a new ‘History’ tab aimed at helping users keep track of content they have saved, liked, watched or read on the platform. The feature, which is initially rolling out on iOS, brings bookmarks, liked posts, viewed videos, and articles into a single section within the app.
The new History section has been divided into four separate tabs: Bookmarks, Likes, Videos and Articles, allowing users to revisit content more easily. While bookmarks and likes are manually saved by users, the videos and articles sections are expected to populate automatically based on the content users consume on the platform. The update also renames the existing “Bookmarks” button in X’s mobile side menu to “History”.
X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, said the feature is designed to help users return to content they may want to finish reading or watching later. In addition, X said the History section remains private to individual users. The feature consolidates tools that were previously spread across different sections of the app, such as bookmarks in the side menu and liked posts within user profiles.
The rollout reflects X’s broader push to expand beyond short-form social networking and strengthen its position as a content consumption platform focused on videos, long-form articles and creator-led publishing. The new feature may also encourage users to spend more time consuming content directly within the platform instead of relying on external websites.
The launch comes amid wider changes across the platform in recent months, including updates to creator tools, messaging features and AI-powered services.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)