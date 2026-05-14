X rolls out new History tab for likes, bookmarks, videos and articles 

X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a new ‘History’ tab aimed at helping users keep track of content they have saved, liked, watched or read on the platform. The feature, which is initially rolling out on iOS, brings bookmarks, liked posts, viewed videos, and articles into a single section within the app.

The new History section has been divided into four separate tabs: Bookmarks, Likes, Videos and Articles, allowing users to revisit content more easily. While bookmarks and likes are manually saved by users, the videos and articles sections are expected to populate automatically based on the content users consume on the platform. The update also renames the existing “Bookmarks” button in X’s mobile side menu to “History”.