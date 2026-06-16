X back online after brief downtime, marking second outage in less than 24 hours

Hundreds of users reported issues with accessing X on Tuesday, June 16, with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform facing some downtime twice in the last 24 hours, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

The brief outage started at 4:04 pm on Tuesday, with over 1,092 users reporting issues with accessing the platform at the peak of the downtime (4:16pm). Around 1,114 users appeared to have faced problems earlier in the day as well, with the platform suffering a one-hour outage from 9am to 10am.

X (Twitter) problems reported in the last 24 hours. (Screenshot: Downdetector) X (Twitter) problems reported in the last 24 hours. (Screenshot: Downdetector)

While a majority of affected users (46 per cent) reported issues with accessing the X app, 32 per cent of them said they had problems with loading the X feed or timeline and another 12 per cent could not access the web version of the platform.