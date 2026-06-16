X back online after brief downtime, marking second outage in less than 24 hours

Hundreds of users reported issues with accessing X on Tuesday, June 16, with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform facing some downtime twice in the last 24 hours, according to outage tracker Downdetector.
The brief outage started at 4:04 pm on Tuesday, with over 1,092 users reporting issues with accessing the platform at the peak of the downtime (4:16pm). Around 1,114 users appeared to have faced problems earlier in the day as well, with the platform suffering a one-hour outage from 9am to 10am.
While a majority of affected users (46 per cent) reported issues with accessing the X app, 32 per cent of them said they had problems with loading the X feed or timeline and another 12 per cent could not access the web version of the platform.
X is yet to publicly confirm the staggered downtime on Tuesday.
The platform has now returned to normal usage within 30-40 minutes of the outage. Typically these types of issues are solved within an hour or a few hours. But it also depends on the complexity of the problem.
X was down briefly in March as well, affecting people across different regions. For some, the app simply failed to open, while others said they were logged out automatically and could not sign back in. The outage reportedly affected both mobile users and those accessing the platform through web browsers.
However, the platform had been restored within an hour or so.