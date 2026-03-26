X down: Outage affects thousands, service restored within an hour

X (formerly Twitter) went down briefly around noon on Thursday, March 26, leaving many users stranded on the platform. The Elon Musk-owned platform was faced with a widespread outage, following which many users were unable to log in or use key features of the app.
Reports began surfacing earlier around 12:30pm, with people across different regions sharing that they were unable to access their accounts or load content. However, the service was restored within the hour.
For some, the app simply failed to open, while others said they were logged out automatically and could not sign back in. The outage reportedly affected both mobile users and those accessing the platform through web browsers.
Along with login issues, users were also facing trouble loading their feeds and uploading posts. Timelines are either not refreshing or showing limited content, making it difficult for people to interact with the platform as usual.
Several users reported that even when they managed to open the app, images and videos failed to upload. In some cases, posts appeared to be stuck or did not go through at all.
According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, there has been a sharp increase in reports related to the issue. The platform has recorded more than 20,000 complaints, according to Downdetector by Ookla, with most users pointing to problems with logging in and accessing feeds.
The number of reports suggests that the issue is not limited to a small group but is affecting a larger user base.
The platform has now returned to normal usage within 30-40 minutes of the outage. Typically these types of issues are solved within an hour or a few hours. But it also depends on the complexity of the problem.