X down: Outage affects thousands, service restored within an hour

The platform has recorded more than 20,000 complaints according to downdetector by ookla, with most users pointing to problems with logging in and accessing feeds.(File photo)

X (formerly Twitter) went down briefly around noon on Thursday, March 26, leaving many users stranded on the platform. The Elon Musk-owned platform was faced with a widespread outage, following which many users were unable to log in or use key features of the app.

Reports began surfacing earlier around 12:30pm, with people across different regions sharing that they were unable to access their accounts or load content. However, the service was restored within the hour.

For some, the app simply failed to open, while others said they were logged out automatically and could not sign back in. The outage reportedly affected both mobile users and those accessing the platform through web browsers.